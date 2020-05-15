Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 360.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,467. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

