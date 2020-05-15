HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Cap of $378,900.19

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, HitBTC and Hotbit. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $378,900.19 and approximately $2.92 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.92 or 0.02007953 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00170290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

