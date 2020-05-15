HorusPay Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 110.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a market cap of $430,746.79 and approximately $17.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02001067 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

