Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 12.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2,288.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,468,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,925,000 after purchasing an additional 70,393,061 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,605.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,831,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,731,000 after buying an additional 24,316,931 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,507,000 after buying an additional 20,082,515 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,610.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,133,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 17,073,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,656,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431,445 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

