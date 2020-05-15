Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 37,620 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after buying an additional 305,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after buying an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after buying an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.95. 10,307,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,073,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.