Hourglass Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,860 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 93,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,396,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $99.13 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

