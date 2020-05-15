HP Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1762 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

HP has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HP has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 1,058,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,347,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Longbow Research decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

