HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HP were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in HP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in HP by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in HP by 710.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.44. 1,836,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,347,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

