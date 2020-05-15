HP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 78,382 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 540% compared to the average daily volume of 12,247 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HP by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,227 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in HP by 24.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 12,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of HP by 194.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 161,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 106,803 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 41.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 33,708 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.86. 13,164,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,345,471. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. HP’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

