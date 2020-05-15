HSBC Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €29.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.24 ($42.13).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €29.17 ($33.92) on Friday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 12-month high of €48.18 ($56.02). The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

