HSBC Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €30.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price target from analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.51 ($42.45).

Get United Internet alerts:

ETR UTDI opened at €35.02 ($40.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. United Internet has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of €36.73 ($42.71). The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.51.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.