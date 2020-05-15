HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in HSBC by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in HSBC by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in HSBC by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in HSBC by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 386,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HSBC has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

