HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Media Impact Score of 2.00

Press coverage about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. 5,744,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

