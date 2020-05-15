HSBC Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.34 ($34.11).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €23.17 ($26.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.39. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 1 year high of €32.88 ($38.23).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.