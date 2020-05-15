HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Million

Equities analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report sales of $4.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the lowest is $3.95 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $5.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $18.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.18 million to $19.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.74% and a negative net margin of 100.48%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.99.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,455,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,317,600 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

