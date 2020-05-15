HTMLCOIN (HTML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.32 million and $1,823.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00777817 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026515 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00237827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00142435 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.