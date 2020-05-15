Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 14,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 1,188,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Huazhu Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,380,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,956,000 after buying an additional 1,400,399 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 518.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 159,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

