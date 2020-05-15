Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report $258.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.92 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $292.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $996.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.36 million to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on HBM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 36,586.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,782 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.