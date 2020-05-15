Humaniq Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $82,396.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.92 or 0.02007953 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00170290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

