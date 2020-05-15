Humanscape Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $55,047.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.02009081 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00168958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.