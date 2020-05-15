Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.37.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.83. 1,054,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,517,924.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after buying an additional 704,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $64,016,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

