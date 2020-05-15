Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $38.54 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -167.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,575 shares of company stock worth $193,357. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 156,924 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 652,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,609,000 after buying an additional 121,535 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 105,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 636.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

