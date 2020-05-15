HUSD Price Up 0.1% This Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One HUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $133.87 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.61 or 0.03494100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030919 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 133,606,068 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

