Hush Hits Market Capitalization of $460,062.07 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $460,062.07 and $40,006.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00447256 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00095763 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055915 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001181 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,024,743 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

