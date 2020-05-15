Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

HSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

TSE HSE traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($2.39). The business had revenue of C$4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Husky Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is -14.56%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Asim Ghosh bought 50,000 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,031.60.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

