HyperCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.20 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $45.24 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00010778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, TOPBTC and Gate.io.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02001244 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00169105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,613,236 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io, Allcoin, Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

