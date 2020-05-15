HyperQuant Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $18,078.27 and approximately $37,193.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.02000282 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00086739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00169273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.