HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 214.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,513. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 76.96% and a negative return on equity of 130.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 652,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.