HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 130.31% and a negative net margin of 76.96%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million.

NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 117,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.10. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.