IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.16% of IAA worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSE:IAA remained flat at $$35.73 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 821,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,627. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAA. Stephens dropped their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

