iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Stock Position Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,754 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $287,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.04. 403,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,289. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

