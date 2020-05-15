iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. 72,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,295. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

