Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Iclick Interactive Asia Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.09 million. On average, analysts expect Iclick Interactive Asia Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.71 on Friday. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Iclick Interactive Asia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

