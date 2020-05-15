Iconiq Lab Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,605.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 69.1% against the US dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC on exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $1.02 million and $1,605.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

