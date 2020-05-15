Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Releases Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of IPWR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.04. 9,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,849. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

