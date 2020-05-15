IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $124,464,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,845,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after buying an additional 271,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IDEX by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,557 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.