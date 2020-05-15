IDEX (IEX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2020 – IDEX is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – IDEX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2020 – IDEX is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2020 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

3/20/2020 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $210.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $164.00.

NYSE:IEX opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.16. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Get IDEX Co alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.