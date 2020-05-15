IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.80, for a total transaction of $5,956,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,357,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $4,860,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,137 shares of company stock worth $32,362,358 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of IDXX opened at $294.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.02 and its 200-day moving average is $262.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $300.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

