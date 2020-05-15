Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 253,999 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 426.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,999 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $59,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after acquiring an additional 161,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,109 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.27. The company had a trading volume of 55,652,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,401,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

