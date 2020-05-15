Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. 31,569,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

