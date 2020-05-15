Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 909.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.29. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

