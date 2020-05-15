Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Change Path LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded up $9.91 on Friday, reaching $365.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.64. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

