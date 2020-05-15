Ieq Capital LLC Buys 55,861 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2,832.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VUG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.57. 853,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,192. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.28.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

