Ieq Capital LLC Buys 7,008 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $169,146,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 31,569,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

