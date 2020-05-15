Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 62,444,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

