Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 240.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average is $191.47. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.