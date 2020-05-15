Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,545 shares of company stock valued at $81,874,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $12.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,231,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.99 and its 200-day moving average is $349.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $455.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.32.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

