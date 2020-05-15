Ieq Capital LLC Has $10.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after buying an additional 1,998,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,486,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 671,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

