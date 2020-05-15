Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 286.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,253 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 188,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 85,209 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 536,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 146,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,522,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,525,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

