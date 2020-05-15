Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in United Technologies by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,983,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,410,000 after buying an additional 1,134,015 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $53.86. 16,720,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.17. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

Several analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.